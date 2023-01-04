Letter: Protect and defend the U.S. Constitution

While I agree with most of what was stated in the beginning of the recent letter about protecting Old Glory, I cannot agree with watering down the First Amendment. If we desire to protect Old Glory, the best way is to defend our present Constitution.

I know it is appalling for many to see the U.S. flag abused. I agree. I took the oath to protect and defend the Constitution twice in my life, but where does the slippery slope end? In this country we have the right to appall people. Many who know me might say I have made a career of it.

Truth stands on its own feet. A much bigger problem we have in this country, is not the people who abuse the flag, but those who wrap themselves in the flag, and then dare anyone to question their assertions or patriotism.

The Constitution may not protect us from fools, but if it is upheld, it may well protect us from nearly everything else. That, my friend, is essential. That is something worth dying for. That is what so many of our forebears nobly died for. If you consider yourself a patriot, honor their memory and protect and defend the U.S. Constitution.

Archer Di Peppe

Spotsylvania