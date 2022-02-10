Letter: Protect our democracy—read The Free Lance–Star

Local newspapers deliver thoughtful, informed reporting

When I was a youngster, there were two sources of local and national information: radio and the local newspaper. Radio was mostly about sports combined with serials including my favorite, “The Lone Ranger.” Another use of radio was to listen to “Fireside Chats” conducted by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Obviously, news communication has changed. Now we have 24-hour television broadcasts from every corner of the globe.

Most news is read at breakneck speed from a prepared script.

When one listens carefully and tries to digest the essence of the news, it becomes evident that there is another more serious deficiency, namely, depth.

To learn from a bare-bones description fails to provide the listener with significant factual information.

So, what is the value today of local newspapers?

When one reads a carefully documented newspaper, the ability to understand and evaluate thought processes is immeasurably elevated.

The Fredericksburg community is most fortunate. Over the past eight years, I have found reporting in The Free Lance–Star to be of superior quality.

Because of the present dangers to our democracy, I live with the assurance of honest and accurate reporting by The Free Lance–Star staff, so that I may be kept informed and enabled to consider carefully and vote wisely.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania