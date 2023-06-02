On the morning of May 20, bright and early, my husband and I went to the Fredericksburg Expo Center to volunteer in preparation for the Marine Corps Historic Half held on May 21. As I entered the building, I could sense a feeling of freedom in the room as I was handed a red T-shirt that said Marine Corps Historic Half. All volunteers had to wear the same T-shirt as they were working.

Scanning people's codes, registering them in the system and giving them their placard for the race, I felt so proud to help out in what I could do for the race coordinators at the Marine Corps.

All in all, the morning and early afternoon was time well spent, giving of my time to those who give us freedom to be where we are. Thank you for all you have done and yet to see!

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford