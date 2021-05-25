LETTER: Public behavior at school board meetings is embarrassing

Behavior at school board meetings is embarrassing

I watch the Spotsylvania School Board meetings online, and recently the public comments have become nothing more than a sideshow of people screaming, yelling and threatening other people. It concerns me, because these meetings are supposed to be about our kids.

I usually see kids at these meetings, and they are forced to watch the adults behave in just a horrible manner.

Two months ago, we saw Nick Ignacio start yelling at the board before he even got to the microphone, tear down the Plexiglas barrier and talk about his political campaign. I read that he also flipped over a chair in the audience and threatened a parent who was sitting in the meeting.

Recently, we had a different parent up there—again, with nothing to say other than to threaten four of the five board members and even go so far as to play the song that was playing at the time that Mr. Braswell’s son was stabbed many years ago.

I really found it interesting that he threatened all of the board members present, with the exception of Lisa Phelps, who represents me in the Lee Hill District. To make matters worse, at the end of the meeting Mrs. Phelps actually endorsed this type of behavior.