Letter: Publish your opinion, but that doesn't make it true

The Free Lance–Star editorial page of Aug. 10 said, “Virginians owe a debt of gratitude to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and congressional candidate Yesli Vega. On the issue of abortion, these two politicians have made clear the stark line between principled conservatives and the extremists who now control much of the state Republican Party.” As an editorial page, the publication can say what it desires. But that does not make it true! I am a principled conservative and an Evangelical Christian. I support the right-to-life movement. I have met Yesli. She is an Evangelical Christian. She supports the right to life, she supports law enforcement, and she supports limited government. As a principled conservative, I support all these issues. I will vote for Yesli Vega in the upcoming election. Rep. Spanberger’s voting record does not support these key issues. I urge readers not to be misled by the clearly political leanings of the current editorial page. To misquote the last line of the editorial, “Spanberger offers no balance. Just arrogance, ignorance, and an iron fist for anyone who disagrees.”