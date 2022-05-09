Letter: Puppies are too expensive

Puppies are far

too expensive

What is up with the cost of puppies? Try to buy a dog, and see how much people are charging.

I think some breeders are trying to pay off heir mortgages by breeding and selling their puppies. Designer dogs are not AKC registered dogs, so get over the fact that they are mutts.

Look on Craig’s list for a dog, and all you get is scams.

People are selling dogs in Virginia from North Dakota, Oklahoma and God knows where.

The rescue shelters are no better.

You aren’t buying a child; it is a dog, not a highly valuable commodity.

You won’t find show dogs for sale, only pets.

Ronald Witkowski

Spotsylvania