LETTER: Push up date of Itty Bitty City next year

Move up date of Itty Bitty City next year

I am always excited to see the Itty Bitty City Scavenger Hunt published each year. It is one of my favorite things to do in downtown Fredericksburg. However, this year, it is so late in beginning that the extreme heat and humidity may keep me from participating.

I often see grandparents and parents walking with children to search for the architectural details and talking about their significance and the history of the city, but I wonder just how many of these folks will participate this year. Unless a person lives downtown and can walk around before 9 a.m., many will be unable to deal with the heat index exacerbated by pavement and brick buildings.

On top of that, the schools begin in August, so few children will be free to enjoy much of this time with their families this year.

I wish you could start the fun in late May to run through June, when the weather is much nicer and the children are already out of school. It is something to think about for future planning of this great outdoor activity that often results in lunch or ice cream cones downtown.

Elizabeth White

Fredericksburg