LETTER: 'Put them on a battlefield or in a museum' was a lie

‘Put them on a battlefield or in a museum’ was a lie

In the past two years, we have been witness to the purge of all things Confederate in the public square. We have watched hopelessly as far left radical politicians destroyed American statues that have stood, in some cases, for over 100 years.

And for what? To promote racial healing? I can assure you, it has had the opposite effect.

We assumed that the silent majority in middle America would rise up and say “no more” when Confederate monuments were destroyed. Then when the left moved on to Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and others, the silent majority still remained silent.

The only thing that stands in the way of these anti-American radicals is the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, two fine organizations.

In the case of the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, a group vying for its ownership is seeking to melt it down. We always knew that “put them on a battlefield or in a museum” was a lie.

No, the cavalry is not coming.

Tim Sanders

Spotsylvania