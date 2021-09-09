LETTER: Putin is determined to destroy U.S.

Putin is determined to destroy America

Vladimir Putin considers the implosion of the Soviet Union to be the greatest tragedy on the world stage in the last 100 years. He has sought, and is getting, revenge on the United States.

Putin is KGB, trained in disinformation and propaganda. He uses our freedoms against us to promote political extremism and foster hate, racism and anti-Semitism. He is turning our citizens against one another and in the process is destroying our representative form of government.

Russian propaganda has penetrated right-wing social media and news outlets. Their actions are a form of perception management. They have successfully targeted the media, politicians, the business world, academic elites and the public in general.

These intelligence operations are sophisticated. They combine half-truths with lies and play on fear, hate and ignorance. Their propaganda builds and fans hysteria of people crossing the Rio Grande, while Russian agents cross the Canadian border to carry out their attacks on the U.S.

Putin’s agents have penetrated white supremacist groups, most notably the neo-Nazis seen at Charlottesville. Law enforcement has pictures of Putin’s henchmen talking to and advising these torch-bearing fascists.