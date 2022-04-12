Letter: Putin seeking purge in the Ukraine

Putin seeking purge in the Ukraine

Make no mistake, we are already engaged in a World War.

We are conducting economic warfare, information warfare and psychological warfare.

The killing fields are in Ukraine where thousands are being slaughtered. Over 3 million refugees, a number not seen since World War II.

Putin is not interested in diplomacy. Putin recently stated, “I am convinced that such a natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to respond to any challenges.” This is classic Nazi orientation.

“The strong and the racially pure had to be encouraged to have more children, the weak and the racially impure had to be neutralized by one means or another” to quote Adolf Hitler.

He created this narrative of the Aryan race and their self-purification of the Jewish people resulting in the holocaust.

Putin and any Russian government official conducting this slaughter against Ukraine and espousing these evil diatribes are guilty of war crimes. Putin wants the elimination of Ukrainian culture and their people. This will not end until Putin and the Russian military and government officials are purged.

Putin initiated this war, and he means to kill as many people as possible.

The Russian state media was airing historical footage of mass hangings to desensitize the Russian people that these measures were necessary to remove insurgents and non-patriots. These are classic Stalinist tactics. Eliminate political opponents and intimidate others into adhering to your suppressive regime.

This will not end until Putin and his minions are replaced, but that has to come from within.

The defense industrial base of the United States should be increasing production to a wartime footing. The U.S. energy industry must establish independence from foreign sources. If the United States fails to respond, then we will cease to exist as a nation in the not too distant future.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania