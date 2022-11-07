Letter: Putin's war on civilians will fail

In World War I, the world got its first tiny, disagreeable taste of the mass bombing of civilian targets. Based largely upon his observations and calculations, Italian Admiral Giulio Douhet made some very well-received predictions about the effect that aerial attacks would have upon future wars.

Douhet was a good person to make these predictions. He was involved in the Italian Air Service as early as 1909 and commanded the first aerial bombardment unit ever, in Libya, during the Italo-Turkish War.

In 1921, Douhet published a treatise called "Command of the Air." He said wars of the new industrialized age would no longer be contests between armies. All people were combatants and their collective will had to be broken—most effectively by urban bombing.

Douhet believed the true objective in war was the enemy's will, and only aircraft could strike directly, overflying and ignoring the enemy's military assets below. Air power could break a people's will by destroying a country's vital centers, those elements of society, government, military and industrial structure. Initially, the expectation was that Douhet's predictions would be proven. That was decidedly not the case. When German bombs razed Coventry, England, the populous rallied around Churchill, and lines formed at Royal Army and Air Force enlistment centers.

When a few wayward British bombs fell on Berlin, a war-weary German nation rallied around Adolf Hitler, much to the Allies' surprise. Every bomb that fell on Germany spawned a new Nazi and fresh support for national socialism.

Vladimir Putin has failed to recognize Douht's failed prediction. Instead of trying to destroy Ukraine's military, Putin is trying to use cheap, inaccurate terror weapons to destroy the will and perseverance of Ukraine's civilians. It ain't gonna work; it will have the opposite effect.

Robert Sargeant

Spotsylvania