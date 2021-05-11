LETTER: Qualified immunity crucial for public safety

Qualified immunity for officers is crucial for public safety

Richard Coleman wrote in the April 27 issue of the FL–S: “We need to eliminate qualified immunity so law enforcement realizes that accountability matters.”

If qualified immunity is eliminated, each police officer is on his/her own when it comes to obtaining the services of a lawyer to defend him/her. At $300 an hour, lawyers do not come cheap.

Even if the officer is declared not guilty by the court, the expense of defending him/herself could and probably would result in financially crippling family expenses. Said officer may well lose his/her home whether it was to pay the lawyer or fines if he/she were to be found guilty.

The net result of such a draconian resort to accountability would be a drop off in general public safety because police officers would be less inclined to confront all but the most egregious law breakers.

The Law of Unintended Consequences would exact a high price for Mr. Coleman’s proposed elimination of qualified immunity.

Ward Taylor

Fredericksburg