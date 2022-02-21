Letter: Questioning Caroline board of supervisors

Let’s let Caroline County’s citizens vote on monuments

This letter is to the citizens of Caroline. First, please know that other Virginia counties have allowed their citizens to vote on keeping their Confederate monuments.

I would encourage all concerned residents to contact their board of supervisor members and let them know where you stand on a public vote.

We not only need to decide if the cemetery is the final place for our monument, but we also need to decide what to do with the other monuments when the old court house will eventually close.

Next, I am concerned about how the board is representing the public.

Why did the board decide to take up this great question about the Confederate monument itself and not allow a vote by Caroline’s people?

Also, I am concerned about one of the board members calling one of his constituents ignorant.

Did this board member take the time to talk with this person?

I suspect the board in its current political makeup didn’t want a vote by the people because they feared the outcome.

Also, due to this one board member’s actions, some on the board may feel superior to the voters or they may feel their world view is the only proper opinion.

In addition, did the board seek to hide our monument by placing it in the cemetery out of plain view?

Finally, why did they leave other monuments on the courthouse lawn? I thought a court was a safe neutral place where one could seek justice. I personally don’t feel safe at all.

William Edward Sparks

Ruther Glen