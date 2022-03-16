Letter: Questioning state sentencing limits

Questioning state sentencing limits

In response to “Spying on friend lands man a year in prison” [March 10], I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the state’s sentencing limits and how they do not reprimand these perpetrators to the extent that they should.

The article mentions that his one-year sentence was well above the recommended sentencing guidelines and that the state recommended only probation and no incarceration. While I agree he should be incarcerated and I agree with Judge Willis’ statement saying that the perpetrators reasoning was no excuse, these scenarios are not all that uncommon. If the scenario is not rare, then how did it become such an ingrained part of our society, and how do these men boil down the issue to “one dumb mistake”?

These men clearly lack empathy and rarely face the appropriate repercussions. I beg the question of how this society embedded these outcomes, and who the lack of full repercussions benefits. Jamshaid R. Chaudhry’s actions led him to a year in incarceration, but left his victim with lifelong trauma. Again, this scenario is far from rare: how did we let it become this common?

Julia Koehler

Locust Grove