Letter: Questions about school unanswered

Recently, I emailed Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Taylor, Deputy Superintendent Kelly Gruempel, and Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg the questions below. I never heard back.

Taylor’s predecessor emailed families a "Superintendent's Message" which detailed school successes, addressed challenges facing the county, and kept families informed on everything from food drives to policy changes. What are Taylor’s plans to communicate with families? What are his goals to support students? To attract and retain quality educators? To address critical shortages and experience deficiencies in SPED and counseling? To hire bus drivers? Many of us would appreciate communication about what Taylor’s plans are to support students.

Long-standing policies were scrapped at the last board meeting without feedback from stakeholders. Some of the policies involve student safety; others clarify attendance and behavior. As a parent, I am concerned about the absence of informed discussion with those impacted by such policies. Taylor did not speak up on behalf of students or staff or parents. Will he answer to the confusion stemming from the canceled policies? What will the new policies be, and will he ensure stakeholders have input?

As Taylor can now determine what material might be sexually explicit, I asked how he will distinguish between a work that is lascivious and a work that mentions sex. Shakespeare's plays often include sexual euphemisms; a qualified English teacher knows how to navigate these passages, keeping students' focus on the work’s theme. Art teachers are adept at teaching sculpture depicting the human form, but now nudity violates the new policy. (Shall we remove the state flag?)

How will Taylor demonstrate respect for the expertise of educators? How will he protect their time? How will he ensure students have access to education founded on credible principles of curriculum and pedagogical practice?

Perhaps they will respond if I challenge a book…

Gina Terry

Spotsylvania