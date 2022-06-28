Letter: Quickness to dismiss Vega is concerning

Eagerness to dismiss candidate Yesli Vega is concerning

Wow! It looks like The Free Lance–Star has a new warp-speed editorial generator—and on speed dial. How to tell? Well, the Virginia primary elections took place Tuesday, and the FLS had its partisan editorial printed Wednesday and at my door early Thursday morning. It took only a few hours to publish criticism against Republican Congressional nominee Yesli Vega in favor of Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

The state “may be in the balance,” the headline breathlessly proclaimed, with a Democrat who will “listen to all sides and work across the aisle,” and a Republican who “plays to the extremes.”

What extremes exactly? Well, none are specified. Instead, Ms. Vega is smeared with guilt by association: she has received the support of staunch Republican conservatives such as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Senator Ted Cruz, and perhaps most alarmingly Ginni Thomas, “wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.” Thus, Ms. Vega is drenched in condemnation by innuendo.

And what are first-term Congresswoman Spanberger’s accomplishments? According to the FLS, they’re found in a press release from her campaign headquarters which stated, prior to Tuesday’s primary election, “[E]ach of my potential Republican opponents has proven to be far too extreme…[for] Virginians.” Any and all of them, eh? Well, with that convincing, even-handed argument, The Free Lance–Star promptly dismisses Ms. Vega and enthusiastically celebrates Ms. Spanberger, despite her willingness to “listen to all sides and work across the aisle” not quite squaring with this statement from her Wikipedia page: “As of June 2022, Spanberger had voted in line with Joe Biden’s stated position 100% of the time.”

Ms. Spanberger may indeed be an exemplary choice to continue in Congress, but the strongly partisan argument presented by the editorial provides no such assurance. Instead, it’s quickness to dismiss Ms. Vega, based on guilt-by-association rhetoric is concerning.

Carl Thomason

Stafford