LETTER: Racial bias in capitalization?

Racial bias

in capitalization?

What determines if a word is upper or lower case? In an article from your paper [“Spotsylvania Crime Solvers,” Dec. 4], there are several cases where the suspect is “white” and several cases where the suspect is “Black.”

This cannot be a typo, as it happens in four reports. So is it common reporting now?

The media has made me aware of racial bias and discrimination with one-sided or selective reporting, or just the omission of some news. In the past years I have noticed the nuance used to slant an event, history, and values in the direction that most media wants us to believe.

Sad.

Richard Traverso

Locust Grove