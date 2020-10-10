LETTER: Racial slurs have no place in King George

Racial slurs have no place in King George

You would think that in 2020, with all the educated individuals, professionals and hardworking citizens in King George County, we should have erased the racism that was so prevalent in Virginia since before the Civil War.

I served my country with pride in the military until I retired and continue to serve as a civilian. I thought by serving, I was preserving our American way of life—respecting others so they may prosper also.

I can see now this is not true any longer.

My children are of mixed race and love this country. One served as a Marine. One of my children went to Sheetz near Dahlgren recently to pick up a food order, followed the mask rules, got the order and left the building with no interactions with anyone besides the nice Sheetz staff.

But as she was pulling out to leave, a white male looked at her and called her the “N” word and said some other nasty words.

Why would somebody do this? What possible purpose did they have to use a racial slur? I sure wish I could send that person to the other countries I had to deploy to and force them to live without the rights they enjoy in this country.