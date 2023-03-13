I am not a lawyer, nor do I play one on television. However, I do have a Bachelor of Science in public policy from George Mason University. As a longtime resident of Leeland Station in Falmouth, I am concerned particularly about freight railroad safety for hazardous materials.

The CSX tracks are at the edge of our neighborhood. I have some ideas as to ensure safety of "haz mat" rail freight. Apparently, the Norfolk Southern crew involved in the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment consisted of three employees: an engineer, a conductor and a trainee.

The train was 150 cars in length, of which 20 were carrying "haz mat." Maybe the Federal Railroad Administration should require a minimum of one or two FRA certified union "haz mat" safety specialists aboard any train having even one rail car containing "haz mat." The specialist would need to have the authority to stop the train a based on prescribed protocol set by FRA with recommendations from NTSB.

The railroad industry did away with the caboose years ago and replaced it with a useless red blinking light at the end of the train. The safety specialist(s) could be housed in the caboose to increase safety. The cost of these changes would be minimal compared to the costs Norfolk Southern will pay out when remediation and reparations are complete for the town in Ohio they destroyed. Safety should be priority No. 1. People before profits!

Bruce Iosco

Falmouth