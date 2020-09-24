LETTER: Raise Social Security earnings cap

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Social Security

earnings cap needs to be increased

Social Security is a needed source of income for many seniors. Lately, there has been much talk of reducing those benefits due to a reduction in taxes from a declining work force.

I believe that the real reason is how the government collects taxes.

Currently, the Social Security tax rate is 12.4 percent on personal income, with businesses and workers each paying 6.2 percent. However, there is a cap set at $132,000 of income. This means that after the $132,000 threshold, no further taxes are taken out of salaries.

A person making $250,000 or more would, in reality, be treated as only making $132,000 by the government. This makes no sense as low- and middle-class workers pay the brunt of Social Security taxes year after year, while those making millions do not.

In 2019, personal income in the U.S. was $18.6 trillion. If the earnings cap on Social Security was removed, the program could be fully funded with all workers paying the same 12.4 percent in taxes. Then the elderly would not have to worry about government actions in the future that reduce benefits and force them to work menial jobs in their retirement years just to survive.