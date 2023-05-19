We the people of the United States elected our officials to rule and keep our nation safe to allow Americans to prosper in whatever employment they choose.

If Congress and the president cannot work out a compromise raising our debt ceiling, then they have failed us all over “My Way or the Highway” mentality.

Our military will not be ready and willing to defend this nation because they will not get paid and will be worrying about their families wellbeing to pay for a meal.

Our retirees who earned their pay in defense of this nation in the past and our disabled veterans who also earned compensation will not get paid.

The civilian force and government contractors serving our nation will not get paid.

But our elected Congress and president will get paid. The Congressional Budget Office has stated our government has until the first two weeks in June.

This leaves behind all the other Americans relying on those folks to spend their earned cash on the economy and their businesses which will come crashing down.

No compromise by both sides defaulting on our debt will be much more devastating on local businesses and the service industry than the short shutdown we had at the onset of COVID in 2020.

Then you will also have the devaluation of the American dollar due to the world no longer trusting the currency is guaranteed. Communist China will step in next, who is already trying to muscle in its way of doing business.

Yes, Americans remember China is not the nice country that manufactures all the junk we buy real cheap. China is not a Democratic- or a Republican-led country.

Mr. President and Congress, compromise and move on.

Dennis Askin

King George