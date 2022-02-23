Letter: Raising prices causes inflation

Businesses raising prices causes inflation

The news lately goes on about high inflation—7 percent last year—and who is to blame, everything from the pandemic to supply shortages to the Biden administration.

But don’t be fooled. No one talks about the underlying insidious and invidious greed inherent in inflation—that the underlying cause of inflation is neither government spending nor the reasons above, but opportunistic greed by companies increasing their profits by raising prices at any and every opportunity available.

Economists postulate high-brow explanations for rising prices such as cost-push inflation, higher cost from wages, supplies, etc.; demand-pull inflation, demand for products exceeds the supply, allegedly what is occurring now.

Both scenarios cause companies to raise prices to increase profits. Any attribute in the cost-demand equation that becomes abnormally high or low causes companies to raise prices in that insatiable quest to increase profits.

Politicians and others, Sen. Joe Manchin being one, argue speciously that government spending increases inflation. It increases money available for spending and the increased spending increases profits. But that does not cause inflation. The increase in prices to capitalize on the increased demand causes the inflation and that alone.

The cui bono of inflation is that the increase in prices benefits the wealthy by effectively deflating wages and standards-of-living of the lower classes.

So, if you can’t afford that thick, juicy steak, thank conservative corporate free-market greed—and eat it up.

Andrew Johnston

Fredericksburg