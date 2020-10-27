LETTER: Random act of kindness brightened our day

Act of kindness brightened day
I recently met a very good friend and her mother at The Forum Restaurant for lunch. About halfway through our lunch, our waitress informed us that another patron had paid for our meals.
With all of the anger and division currently in our country, it’s comforting to know that kindness and thoughtfulness still exist. Thank you to the stranger whose random act of kindness was greatly appreciated.
I will pay it forward!
Lori Schmidt
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!