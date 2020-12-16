 Skip to main content
LETTER: Ranked-choice ballots are the answer
Two recent news items demonstrate why we should dump our unfair plurality-winner elections and make the switch to instant-runoff elections using ranked-choice ballots.

1. State Sen. Amanda Chase abandoned her plans to run for governor as an independent because she didn’t want to “split the vote” with Republicans. That wouldn’t happen with ranked-choice ballots. Her supporters could vote for her without fear of helping the Democrats, simply by marking the Republican candidate as their second choice.

2. The Virginia GOP decided against a primary election, and will have a convention despite elevated COVID-19 risks. The reason given by Michael Ginsberg was fear of having a winner with as little as 30 percent of the vote, who wouldn’t be representative of the majority. Again, that can’t happen in ranked-choice primaries. Winners must get more than 50 percent of the vote.

The GOP in North Carolina seems to be happy with ranked-choice ballots. It’s easy to see why: The winners are more representative of constituents, and the losers don’t have to worry about splitting the vote.

During this upcoming General Assembly session, let’s not miss the opportunity to bring fair representation to our primary process by supporting HB360.

Rupert Farley

Spotsylvania

