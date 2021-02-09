LETTER: Rap Health District is the lone bright spot

Rappahannock Health District is the lone bright spot

Government involvement in the pandemic has been a disaster at both the national and state level. Our state has bungled it with the best of them.

One bright spot has been the rollout of the vaccine in the Rappahannock Health District and the administration of the shots through Mary Washington Hospital.

Signing up was done by answering very few questions and submitting a form. A day or so later, I received confirmation by email that my request was received. About three weeks later, I received another email with a link to make an appointment.

It was that easy.

Mary Washington’s assembly line for shots was about as good as could be expected. I sat in my car until I was notified to come inside for my shot. After that, I just followed the crowd and thanked the people working there. Before leaving, I was given an appointment for my second shot.

Contrast this process with the process my sister has to go through in Pennsylvania. She has five sites in her area where she can sign up, each with their own website. She fills out a lengthy form and submits it, whereupon she is informed that there are no appointments available.