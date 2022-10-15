Letter: Rappahannock Regional Jail failing inmates

Something needs to be done about the Rappahannock Regional Jail, immediately.

As hard as it is for some to accept, inmates are human beings. Not every person who is in jail is a bad person—a lot of them are people who have made mistakes just like you and me, been caught, and now are doing their time to get back out.

They want to come back into society with a sense of normalcy and with a second chance. That can all be nearly impossible with senseless lockdowns (some days at a time); complete lack of nutritional food (with no good supplement offered in commissary to counteract that); short staff; improper and sometimes completely ignored medical care / attention—this includes mental health; discrimination against Muslims (unable to pray together because it "promotes gang activity")—even Sunday services for Christians are 10 minutes long at best; and items that belong to and were paid for by inmates or their loved ones just disappearing, with “oh well” as a response.

These are just a few issues at hand that glaringly stand out, and we cannot continue to overlook this matter.

Jail is not meant to be rainbows and sunshine, but there are certain things regarding basic care / treatment of inmates that are required and unfortunately not being met here.

Jail will continue to be a cycle for those serving time if nothing is even attempted or offered to help them be better people.

Emily May

Orange