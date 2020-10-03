LETTER: Rashid is right on health care

Rashid is right

on health care

Congressman Rob Wittman has voted dozens of times to repeal Obamacare without the slightest idea of how to replace it. If you think those votes won’t affect you because you don’t have Obamacare, you might be wrong.

Over 20 million will lose their health insurance if Obamacare is abolished. But for the 130 million Americans (about half of those under 65) who have a preexisting condition, without Obamacare their health insurance would be more expensive or impossible to obtain.

Many might still be covered by an employer, but employers might decide not to cover certain conditions. Especially hard hit would be the self-employed.

And 110 million Americans would no longer be protected from “caps”—limits on insurance company payments for their care—and after a certain limit, would be forced either to pay huge out-of-pocket costs, go bankrupt, or forgo care.

Sixty million Americans on Medicare could face higher premiums, higher medication costs, a reduction in preventive services, or the outright elimination of Medicare, as abolishing Obamacare results in a decrease in contributions from high earners, thus putting funding of this program in jeopardy.