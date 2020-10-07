 Skip to main content
LETTER: Rashid must be held accountable for his tweets
LETTER: Rashid must be held accountable for his tweets

I am incredibly concerned by Qasim Rashid’s tweets about America’s foreign policy and our military. His lack of respect is startling.

Rashid needs to be held accountable for his tweets, words and positions. He needs to stand by his words and not hide from them now that he’s getting pushback for his radical positions. He wasn’t ashamed of his tweets back then; he shouldn’t be now that they are being questioned by Rep. Rob Wittman.

His attempt to deflect the negative attention onto Wittman by inaccurately claiming the congressman is attacking his religion is cheap and plain wrong.

Heather Stefl

Stafford

