LETTER: Rashid's attacks on Wittman are disgusting

Rashid’s attacks on Wittman are disgusting

As an independent voter and disabled Vietnam veteran, the cry for social justice is not new to so many of us who have been dealing with civil rights issues since the 1950s and ’60s.

With the number of women, Hispanic, Black and Asian elected officials today, to suggest that no progress has been made is simply ludicrous. Yes, we still have issues; life is not a panacea.

But in the 1st Congressional District a particularly ugly campaign of character assassination is being attempted by Mr. Qasim Rashid against Rep. Rob Wittman, who is an honorable man and a most conscientious representative.

Rashid’s incredibly insensitive tweets inferring his embrace of ISIS and Hamas, and how America is to blame for terrorist attacks while mocking the death of our citizens killed by extremists, is disgusting. His continued attempt to misrepresent Wittman’s remarkable record and suggest the congressman has attacked his faith are simply untrue.

Most voters see this as a desperate attempt to cast aspersions by a candidate who is unable to advance on the issues.