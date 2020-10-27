LETTER: Rashid's giveaway programs would be a disaster

Rashid’s giveaway programs would be

a disaster for nation

As an American, I take pride in my work. Through dedication, creativity and a little luck, I have worked my way up the ladder from a minimum wage job to a role as vice president.

I saw my parents sometimes struggle to make ends meet. They taught me the importance of work and the dignity of paying your own way.

My advancement wasn’t guaranteed. I kept working hard even when I suffered setbacks. I got through with the support of my family and friends, and even took advantage of the unemployment program for a few months when I suddenly lost my job. These programs aren’t perfect, they could certainly be reformed and improved, but they help people get through the setbacks and get on their feet again.

I am a firm believer that we all have a responsibility to make our own way, and that is why the policies that Qasim Rashid supports, like a universal base income and job guarantees, frustrate me so much. People rise from having nothing every day. This is truer in America than it is anywhere else in the world. Rashid is arguing that the government needs to guarantee everyone a job or guarantee able people that they can live off taxpayer dollars while refusing to find a job.