Letter: re-elect Representative Abigail Spanberger in November

Re-elect Abigail Spanberger this

coming November

The 7th Congressional District has been reshaped to include most of The Free Lance–Star readership. I strongly encourage all concerned citizens to re-elect Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November. Before my retirement in 2016, I spent nearly three decades working with members of Congress as a federal-registered lobbyist, then as a congressional staffer. I have found Rep. Spanberger to be laser-focused on the needs of her constituency rather than her political party’s leadership.

I am neither a registered Democrat nor a registered Republican, but I am a strong veterans’ advocate. I am both fiscally conservative and socially liberal. I gladly volunteer in my local community and embrace the philosophy of “service before self.”

Each week I receive updates from her office to help keep me abreast of the array of legislative issues she and her capable staff are addressing. I have heard of her constituency work to help those Virginians in need of guidance through the bureaucracy and/or congressional support.