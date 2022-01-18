Letter: re-elect Representative Abigail Spanberger in November

Re-elect Abigail Spanberger this
coming November
The 7th Congressional District has been reshaped to include most of The Free Lance–Star readership. I strongly encourage all concerned citizens to re-elect Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November. Before my retirement in 2016, I spent nearly three decades working with members of Congress as a federal-registered lobbyist, then as a congressional staffer. I have found Rep. Spanberger to be laser-focused on the needs of her constituency rather than her political party’s leadership.
I am neither a registered Democrat nor a registered Republican, but I am a strong veterans’ advocate. I am both fiscally conservative and socially liberal. I gladly volunteer in my local community and embrace the philosophy of “service before self.”
Each week I receive updates from her office to help keep me abreast of the array of legislative issues she and her capable staff are addressing. I have heard of her constituency work to help those Virginians in need of guidance through the bureaucracy and/or congressional support.
She has hosted many “town hall” meetings, mostly virtual or telephonic due to the pandemic. Her “here are the facts” and “this is my approach” mentality is refreshing, because it is based in rational decision-making and logical conclusions. She is not a “Yes, Madame Speaker” or “Yes, Mr. President” lawmaker, but rather a “this is what is best for America and the Commonwealth’s 7th Congressional District.”
After years of listening to lawmakers pontificate, I find it refreshing to have a lawmaker who actually listens to me and my concerns. Virginians are fortunate that Rep. Spanberger is seeking re-election. As a retired disabled veteran, retired lobbyist and retired congressional staffer, I urge my fellow citizens to cast their votes in November for their steadfast voice on Capitol Hill. So many have paid the ultimate sacrifice for your right to vote.
Steve Robertson
Spotsylvania