LETTER: Re-evaluate ballots with votes for Wittman

Rep. Rob Wittman has joined the permanent political hall of shame for refusing to certify the legitimate election of soon-to-be President Joe Biden.

Many millions of us thought the Supreme Court acted unconstitutionally in installing George W. Bush as president, rather than insisting that Florida count all the votes in 2000. Constitutionally, states elect the president, not the Supreme Court. But none of us attacked and tried to physically harm the U.S. Congress.

How can an elected member of Congress engage in what amounts to treason, i.e. attempting to overturn an election that has been counted, recounted, audited and reviewed by numerous courts and found to be legitimate?

I am appalled, disgusted and frankly more than a little frightened by Rep. Wittman's actions. Perhaps Virginia congressional districts represented by Democrats should demand an immediate recount of his recent election. Undoubtedly some questionable votes were involved.

I'm sure the representative would welcome his election results being questioned, recounted, audited and recertified to insure that he in fact ought to be in his seat.

Kathleen Quinn

Fredericksburg