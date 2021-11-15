Letter: Read the book before jumping to conclusions

Who is this Spotsylvania School Board member, Mr. Rabih Abuismail, who is spewing propaganda about public schools who "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ" and talking about book bonfires just like Hitler did? Hasn't history shown us that burning books because they don't agree with a narrow-minded leader's philosophies is not the answer?

Books often model real life, and sometimes it's ugly. Attack the ugly instead. Go after the rapists, drug sellers, etc., not the book that alerts us to the wrong in the world. I would hazard a guess that neither Mr. Abuismail nor Mr. Twigg (and probably not the mother who blew the whistle) have even read the book in question. Innuendoes and passages taken out of context do not fairly reflect literature. Read it before jumping to conclusions.

I haven't read "33 Snowfish," but I will now. In all likelihood, this book has spent a lot of time sitting on the shelf. It is, after all, a 2004 book, but thanks to the Spotsylvania School Board, it's going to fly off the shelves. There's nothing that improves a book's circulation more than censorship.

Librarians are dedicated professionals who use all resources at their disposal to make an educated guess about which books belong in a collection. There is nothing nefarious about this book being selected for a high school library.