LETTER: Ready or not, EVs are our future

Ready or not, electric vehicles are our future

It is exciting to see the recent discussion about electric vehicles!

Dr. Sharpless shared with us his positive experiences of taking trips in his EV; the Aug. 4 letter to the editor [“Long EV road trips are just not very practical”] and the Washington Post’s July 11 article, which detailed the pros and cons of adjusting to today’s EVs, all make for a well-rounded view of our future in EV ownership.

The reality is that EVs are our future, just like gas became the energy source over coal in the 1900s. As with any new technology or change, there will be bumps in the road that must be identified, studied and solutions found.

We don’t have a choice about fighting climate change if we want to survive, so the sooner we are able to drive EVs, ride electric buses and take mass transportation, the better.

The Biden administration is working with the auto industry to cut pollution and minimize gas-powered car pollution by 2026. The car industry realizes that in order to be competitive, they must commit to half of their sales being EVs by 2030.

Ford and Lincoln say that by 2025, four out of 10 cars will be EV! (And don’t you love the Porsche EV commercials?)