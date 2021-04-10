LETTER: Real COVID super-spreaders are Biden & Cuomo

Biden, Cuomo are real COVID super-spreaders

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been loudly denounced for reintroducing hospitalized COVID-19 nursing home patients back into long-term care senior living communities.

The death toll in New York attributed to the governor’s egregious decision now exceeds 15,000 people, even though the Trump administration provided the fully-staffed USNS Comfort and a land-based field hospital in the city. Both hospitals went largely unused for political reasons.

With the lives of the American people at stake, the same self-serving politics have dominated President Joe Biden’s first two months in office. By completely cancelling-out former President Trump’s attempts to control our southern border, he has opened the floodgates to mass migration of COVID-infected individuals of all ages into this country.

These migrants have not been tested, treated or quarantined before being moved throughout the lower 48 states. Now 22 states have suddenly reported an increase in coronavirus cases that will threaten the health and well-being of all their state’s residents and set back any chance to contain the pandemic this year.