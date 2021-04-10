LETTER: Real COVID super-spreaders are Biden & Cuomo

Biden, Cuomo are real COVID super-spreaders
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been loudly denounced for reintroducing hospitalized COVID-19 nursing home patients back into long-term care senior living communities.
The death toll in New York attributed to the governor’s egregious decision now exceeds 15,000 people, even though the Trump administration provided the fully-staffed USNS Comfort and a land-based field hospital in the city. Both hospitals went largely unused for political reasons.
With the lives of the American people at stake, the same self-serving politics have dominated President Joe Biden’s first two months in office. By completely cancelling-out former President Trump’s attempts to control our southern border, he has opened the floodgates to mass migration of COVID-infected individuals of all ages into this country.
These migrants have not been tested, treated or quarantined before being moved throughout the lower 48 states. Now 22 states have suddenly reported an increase in coronavirus cases that will threaten the health and well-being of all their state’s residents and set back any chance to contain the pandemic this year.
Any attempts to misdirect blame for these political decisions on new virus variants, instead of the influx of untreated migrants, is a deadly siren song.
Is it possible that the callous disregard for the health and safety of New York State residents by Gov. Cuomo will pale in comparison to President Biden’s equally egregious executive order to open the southern border to virus-infected migrants and relocate them throughout the United States?
Richard Soehngen
Stafford