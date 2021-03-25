LETTER: Real problem is that workers aren't paid enough

Real problem is that workers aren’t paid enough

The FLS recently printed an op-ed from The Heritage Foundation [“Stimulus bill returns nation to ‘welfare as we knew it’ ”] that seemed to imply the Biden administration “snuck” a welfare expansion proponent into the recent stimulus package.

As if it needed to be. Trillion-dollar tax cuts for wealthy corporations are no problem, but actually helping struggling Americans will ruin the country.

I remember watching Sen. Chuck Grassley, R–Iowa, saying that if we give “these people” money, they will only spend it on drugs and alcohol.

Really? We’ve seen long lines at food banks that resemble the Great Depression. Small businesses and daycares are shuttered, many permanently. We already knew that more than half of America lives paycheck to paycheck and that was before the pandemic.

So the problem isn’t the needy people. The problem is why we accept the fact that too many businesses do not pay a living wage that keep their employees out of poverty so they qualify for special programs.

Do you like subsidizing Walmart employees, McDonalds workers, etc.? Because we all do.