Letter: REC leaves customers in the dark
REC must do better on communicating

Last Monday’s winter storm exposed some serious issues with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. As I write this, we are eight days out from the storm, and I still have no power. I have a downed power line lying on the ground in my front yard. REC is aware of this.

To make matters worse, REC will not give an ETA on when power will be restored.

You cannot have customers go that long without power and not give them any sort of ETA. In my case, I need to have an ETA because I am running a kerosene heater 24/7. I’m almost out of kerosene. Do I need to go get more? I don’t know because I have no idea how much longer I will be without power.

Here’s another example: I am thinking about booking a hotel for the night to get a break. Do I go ahead and book it? What if REC arrives after I book the hotel? I’m out $100.

I understand that big storms can bring extended power outages. But three or four days after the storm, the electric company should start providing general time frames to their customers. I have followed their outage map and spoken to multiple employees and practically begged for an ETA. They refuse to provide one.

At this point, power has been restored to about 95 percent of REC customers affected by the storm. They still refuse to provide an ETA. They have provided no instruction on the downed power line. Is it live? I have no idea.

REC needs to do better with communication with their customers. This lack of communication in a crisis is inexcusable.

Patty King

Spotsylvania

