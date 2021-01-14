LETTER: Recall Rep. Wittman for his role in debacle

I watched the events in our national capital with the same horror as I did on 9/11. The saddest part is that this was perpetrated by my fellow citizens.

My anger has subsided, but we need to hold those agitators accountable. It was not just Donald Trump, but those who encouraged him in Congress.

Therefore, I encourage my fellow Virginians to exercise their political right to start a referendum to recall any congressman who aided and abetted this action.

Closest to my area is Mr. Rob Wittman, who said it was his right to try to undo the votes of tens of millions and stood by the Great Lie.

Well, my fellow Virginians, do the right thing for our state, our country and for our democracy.

Garry Archer

Locust Grove