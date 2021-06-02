 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: 'Red flag' law violates our basic rights
2 comments

LETTER: 'Red flag' law violates our basic rights

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia’s ‘red flag’ law violates our

basic rights

As of July 1, 2020, Virginia has had a “red flag” law on the books. It requires a judge to issue an order to seize a person’s firearms at the request of law enforcement officials.

My question is: Where does law enforcement get the information to request the order?

The law requires a person to contact law enforcement and make a complaint. Ratting out your neighbors, just like hiding a Jew in Nazi Germany or a dissident during the Stalin-led USSR.

Once the order is issued, the police appear at your door and seize your property for a crime you did not commit. No trial, no right to face your accuser (which was our right since 1215 under Clause 39 of the Magna Carta). Just a knock on the door by heavily armed men to take your legally acquired and used property.

Folks, in Virginia our politicians have already created a police state. Will they come for you next?

Michael Thompson

Stafford

2 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert