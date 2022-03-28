Letter: Redistricting of schools

Redistricting of Stafford schools

To the Stafford County School Board.

When my kids were younger, I taught them correctly. I would tell what I wanted them to do and expected them to listen and do. If they did not do what I instructed, then that meant they were not listening or plain did not care.

You made a bad decision. All voted to redistrict students who live not more than one mile from school to a school six miles down the road. You don’t care!

Did you think that the parents of their children, when they spoke at the meeting, were not serious?

All of you purposely inconvenience the parents, and disrupt the students. They are not your children.

When parents of their children speak, you need to listen and take their concerns seriously. None of you did. You do not move children that are within close vicinity of a school in their area and move them six miles away! You presented and did not act intelligently. Poor decision making.

I am asking you to reverse the bad decisions all of you made, because all of you chose to ignore all the parents and their concerns. Your actions prove that you don’t care and purposely disregarded what is best for their children.

Actions speak louder than words. Reverse your decision. This is how it needs to work. 1. Students should be assigned within the diameter of their school 2. Build add-ons 3. Hire more teachers. 4. Take the parents seriously 5. Stop passing the buck. 6. Stop using excuses. You got elected to work in the best interest of the students. You all failed.

Reverse the decision now.

Cindy Alexander

Stafford