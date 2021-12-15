Letter: Redistricting special masters need your input

Redistricting special masters need your input

One of the biggest changes coming to Fredericksburg with redistricting is that the city will no longer be divided between two Virginia House and two Senate districts. In general, redistricting maps for our surrounding counties are also much more compact. It will make it much easier for us to know who represents us and for our representatives to know us.

These maps were not “gerrymandered.” For the first time in hundreds of years, they were not drawn to benefit a particular politician or party. In fact, the special masters (one Republican and one Democrat) deliberately chose not to pay attention to incumbent addresses. They concentrated instead on drawing districts that met constitutional and statutory population requirements. They paid attention to compactness and minimizing county and city splits while respecting communities of interest and natural boundaries.

Please, take a look at the maps. The maps and the Special Masters’ report are available at vacourts.gov/courts/scv/districting/maps_special_masters.pdf.