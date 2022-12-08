Letter: Reeves' charitable intentions seem misdirected

In response to the article on Nov. 29, “Recommend families to ‘adopt' for holidays” in which it is reported that State Senator Bryce Reeves R- Spotsylvania is looking to adopt a family for the purpose of “buying gifts for every member of the family”; there are laws in Virginia Code that prohibit soliciting votes via bribes during elections, (VA Code 24.2-1007 Soliciting or accepting bribe to influence or procure vote). Sen. Reeves’ seasonal adoption for gifts may not meet the bar for soliciting to influence a vote; however, given that he wants to adopt constituents from both his former and new voting districts, the optics are not great.

There are ways to support struggling people in the region via organizations such as the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, Toys for Tots, and the Department of Social Services. That Reeves and/or his campaign prefer to give directly and publicly to “already struggling parents” suggests his adoption is less about the support of said parents and more about how he appears as a giver.

Sen. Reeves could be seen year-round as a giver, were he to sponsor and support less legislation around gambling and weapons and, instead, support legislation that helps working people and communities. Those who are interested in what Sen. Reeves supports in terms of legislation can check his voting record on any number of sites including VPAP or Vote Smart.

Interested readers will discover that Sen. Reeves voted against increasing the minimum wage in Virginia during the 2020 legislative session. Of course, voting to support constituents in this way is less attention getting than adopting a family for the holidays and announcing your intention in the local paper.

Meghan O'Connor

Fredericksburg