Letter: Regal city ruined

Development, cut-throughs ruin regal city

On Nov. 15, an independent study submitted to Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization recommended widening Lafayette Blvd. south of the Spotsylvania line and improving four intersections in the city—one being the intersection at Twin Lake Drive.

Years ago Fredericksburg City callously made Twin Lake Drive, a residential neighborhood-access-road, a two-lane primary road with yellow lines in the center to facilitate cut-thru traffic between Route 1 and Lafayette Boulevard and added turn lanes onto Twin Lake Drive from these two busy highways.

The plans submitted to FAMPO include improvements to the intersections at Route 1 and Lafayette. Undoubtedly, these improvements will mean lengthening turn lanes and adding another lane south on Lafayette. These insidious improvements will facilitate more cut-thru traffic to the detriment of the Twin Lakes Subdivision.

Widening Lafayette will pour more traffic onto the two-lane portion. Councilman Matt Kelly advocates widening Lafayette into the city, which would devastate hundreds of homeowners and businesses along Lafayette.