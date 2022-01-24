Letter: Regal city ruined

Development, cut-throughs ruin regal city
On Nov. 15, an independent study submitted to Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization recommended widening Lafayette Blvd. south of the Spotsylvania line and improving four intersections in the city—one being the intersection at Twin Lake Drive.
Years ago Fredericksburg City callously made Twin Lake Drive, a residential neighborhood-access-road, a two-lane primary road with yellow lines in the center to facilitate cut-thru traffic between Route 1 and Lafayette Boulevard and added turn lanes onto Twin Lake Drive from these two busy highways.
The plans submitted to FAMPO include improvements to the intersections at Route 1 and Lafayette. Undoubtedly, these improvements will mean lengthening turn lanes and adding another lane south on Lafayette. These insidious improvements will facilitate more cut-thru traffic to the detriment of the Twin Lakes Subdivision.
Widening Lafayette will pour more traffic onto the two-lane portion. Councilman Matt Kelly advocates widening Lafayette into the city, which would devastate hundreds of homeowners and businesses along Lafayette.
Where were the council and FAMPO when developers requested permits to build hundreds of apartments off Spotsylvania Parkway and off Lafayette and Route 1? FAMPO and the city approved these detrimental developments knowing that all homeowners (the small number who are left) will pay with higher taxes to build and improve roads and intersections to accommodate the increased traffic that these developments will generate.
But obviously those in power only pander to economic development, because the four-lane Lafayette can then accommodate more Family Dollars and Sheetz, so the gateway to the city will look like State Route 3 and the council won’t have to be concerned about sensible zoning, only getting re-elected.
And Twin Lakes will continue to pay with being turned into a polluted parking lot and the city ruined by rampant development.
So much for sensible zoning with development and housing needs kept in check with labor and transportation needs of both.
Andrew Johnston
Fredericksburg