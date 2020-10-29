LETTER: Region benefits when we all work together

Region benefits when we all work together

I originally intended to write this letter to the editor about the Stafford County Board of Supervisors’ consideration of privatizing their participation in the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Then I read in The Free Lance–Star about the stalemate that is occurring with the various partners who make up the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization [“FAMPO’s standoff is a no-win for region,” Oct. 25].

I hope that I am not the only person who is wondering just what the heck is going on here. A region that, at least in my estimation, has accomplished a great deal in the last two decades by a spirit of cooperative regionalism now seems to be bent on pursuing the self interest of each jurisdiction individually.

Over the years, regional cooperation has offered real economic and political gains for our area. Now, however, by fostering an approach that can best be described as “beggar thy neighbor,” we seem to be on course to erode the regional gains and recognition that have been hard won in the past.