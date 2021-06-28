LETTER: Region isn't prepared for population increase

I read recently that Virginia’s population may grow from 8.5 million to 10 million, and it will likely double in Planning District 16 by 2040 (750,000 +/-) given our proximity to the Greater Washington Metropolitan Area.

But this community and the region is still failing to come to grips with the need to create an urban road system to facilitate the movement of commerce and traffic within this market. The State Route 3 problem in the city demonstrates the reality that traffic needs to move from the counties east and west, and that route is the sole corridor trying to meet that demand. The city has a similar problem with traffic congestion on U.S. 1.