 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Regional cooperation is best for citizens
0 comments

LETTER: Regional cooperation is best for citizens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All of us benefit from regional

cooperation

It seems to me that lately our local leaders have decided that regional cooperation is not a good thing for the area. With the upheaval over the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and now the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, I think our leaders need to step back and look at the big picture and get away from this myopic, narrow approach.

We citizens have consistently benefitted most when regional cooperation has superseded individual county or city perceived concerns. More funds are available for use in the area that benefits us all when regional cooperation is foremost.

Samuel C. Smart O.D.

Past Chair,

Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert