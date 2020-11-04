LETTER: Regional cooperation is best for citizens

All of us benefit from regional
cooperation
It seems to me that lately our local leaders have decided that regional cooperation is not a good thing for the area. With the upheaval over the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and now the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, I think our leaders need to step back and look at the big picture and get away from this myopic, narrow approach.
We citizens have consistently benefitted most when regional cooperation has superseded individual county or city perceived concerns. More funds are available for use in the area that benefits us all when regional cooperation is foremost.
Samuel C. Smart O.D.
Past Chair,
Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!