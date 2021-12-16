Letter: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative not bad for all Virginians

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative not bad for all Virginians

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is confusing political decisions with pragmatic ones [“Youngkin to take Virginia out of ‘carbon tax program’,” Dec. 9].

Youngkin wants to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Youngkin calls the program a carbon tax and a “bad deal for Virginians. It’s a bad deal for Virginia businesses.”

The initiative is designed to reduce power plant emissions. The success of that remains to be seen.

However, per the Richmond Times–Dispatch reporting, “the revenue the state gets from the program is directed to programs that help low-income people reduce energy usage— thereby lowering their cost of electricity.” So it’s not bad for all Virginians.

RGGI also provides revenue “for programs combating sea level rise in coastal areas.” This gets confusing because Youngkin pledged at the same time that, “his administration would support coastal resiliency and fight sea level rise and flooding in Hampton Roads.”

How, by cutting the current funding mechanism to accomplish that? The money will have to come from somewhere.