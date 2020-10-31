LETTER: Regional libraries are stronger, more cost-effective

Regional libraries stronger, more cost-effective

Stafford residents are right to be concerned by the proposal to withdraw from the regional library system. The Central Rappahannock Regional Library has been a success story of regional cooperation for the last 50 years.

Why a regional library, instead of a separate library for each jurisdiction? Economies of scale are impressive. Instead of paying for administrators, book collections and digital resources in each county or city, tax dollars go toward one set of administrators, collections and resources that are shared throughout. At a time when tax dollars are stretched to the limit, sharing resources is the most cost-effective way to provide services.

The library staff has always worked closely with the local jurisdictions in preparing and justifying the library’s budget requests. The library’s annual audit is sent to each jurisdiction every year, and both the audit and the annual budget are available on the library’s website.