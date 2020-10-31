LETTER: Regional libraries are stronger, more cost-effective

Regional libraries stronger, more cost-effective
Stafford residents are right to be concerned by the proposal to withdraw from the regional library system. The Central Rappahannock Regional Library has been a success story of regional cooperation for the last 50 years.
Why a regional library, instead of a separate library for each jurisdiction? Economies of scale are impressive. Instead of paying for administrators, book collections and digital resources in each county or city, tax dollars go toward one set of administrators, collections and resources that are shared throughout. At a time when tax dollars are stretched to the limit, sharing resources is the most cost-effective way to provide services.
The library staff has always worked closely with the local jurisdictions in preparing and justifying the library’s budget requests. The library’s annual audit is sent to each jurisdiction every year, and both the audit and the annual budget are available on the library’s website.
Libraries are all about community: it’s where we go to attend civic meetings, explore lifelong learning and help our children learn to read. All these activities have been constrained in person, but just like other regional libraries in Virginia, the CRRL has met the challenge of the pandemic. The library has expanded online access, not just to books, but to storytimes, lectures, online tutoring and research help, as well as opening up in-person services when they can be provided safely.
Noting the recent surge in COVID cases around the country, this careful approach to reopening is especially prudent.
As former administrators of the CRRL, we know the library is fortunate to have such an experienced and capable administrative staff to lead this vital community resource during these challenging times. We hope that any discussions about the library’s budget result in stronger support for this remarkable example of regional cooperation.
Caroline Parr and Alison Heartwell
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!