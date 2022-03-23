Letter: Rein in need for seed

With so many options, rein in seed need

I would like to echo the advice in “Gardeners, act responsibly when you’re seeking seeds” [March 4].

Read the seed package. Seed racks at the local nurseries and stores are designed to get one’s attention so you’ll purchase and begin to plant seeds, hopefully to see the beauty of what a seed can grow into. The same thing is true of flowers, too. One gets caught up in what might grow, without considering the dirt and space needed to bring out the beauty. Get to know what really grows well in your area, and ask: how many packets of seeds do I really need?

I liked another point the story made about the picture on the package. It looks great in the store, but it may not look exactly like the picture shown when it grows.

Ask yourself, will it grow in my zone? Are the temperatures here right? Does it need sun or shade? It is best to read the seed packet to start the seeds growing correctly.

Also, have your soil tested through Virginia Cooperative Extension Service.

I was thinking to myself, how many seed packets do I really need, what types do I need? Maybe stand away from the seed rack and think what grows well in your area.

Make a list of your wants and needs, what works and grows well in your area. Read the information on the package. It really works.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford