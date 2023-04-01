Prior to the Revolutionary War, Baptists, Catholics, Presbyterians, Quakers and others suffered discrimination under the aegis of English governors’ application of England’s state religion.

The Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom was passed by the Virginia legislature in 1786. It is considered to be one of the greatest reforms in history. A stone monument placed in the median on Washington Avenue at Pitt Street commemorates the statute.

Are we witnessing the erosion of religious freedom? Maybe—based on two recent occurrences in Virginia: the FBI memo on confidential informants infiltrating Catholic churches to report on “extremist, potential terrorist” parishioners and the Fairfax County high school test that stereotyped “middle-aged, male Catholics.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the memo was deleted, but what does that mean? How does it change the thought process that inspired the memo? Does his pronouncement comply with the spirit and the letter of U.S. law or FBI regulations and policies?

The Fairfax County school system said it will remove the test question from future examinations and it will begin to review test questions. Is this level of anonymity, the indefinite “in the future,” or the admission that the school system had not previously done its job, assure anyone this type of manipulation is forever ended?

At least three questions remain unanswered: What motivated the act? Who is responsible for it and for fixing it? Why was it permitted?

Is there a Virginia-based, objective journalist/reporter ready to investigate and find answers to these three important questions?

Bill Halpin

Orange County